Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declines By 15.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CHS alerts:

CHSCP opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. CHS has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.