Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Grows By 16.3%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCV opened at $9.81 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

