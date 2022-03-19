Short Interest in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expands By 17.2%

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CYBE opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 260.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyberOptics by 233.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

