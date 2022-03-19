Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Decreases By 18.0%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.7 days.
Shares of CUYTF stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $61.44.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
