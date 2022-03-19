Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Expands By 18.2%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

