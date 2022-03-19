Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Drops By 16.0%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

