Short Interest in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Decreases By 15.0%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE VGII opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGII. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

