Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Expands By 17.2%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 518.2 days.

WIPKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Winpak stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Winpak has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

