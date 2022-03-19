ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
In related news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $27.80 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 million, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.
ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShotSpotter (SSTI)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.