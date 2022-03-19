Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.07

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 5097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares valued at $703,978. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.