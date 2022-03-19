Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

