Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $345.38 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.