Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

