Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,372.0 days.
Shares of Signify stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. Signify has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $64.52.
Signify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (SFFYF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.