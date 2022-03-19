Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,372.0 days.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. Signify has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

