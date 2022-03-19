Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 2,500 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKY opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $11,519,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.