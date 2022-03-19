SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.95 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SM Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

