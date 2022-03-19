Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.24.

SMAR stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

