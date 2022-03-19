Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,250.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,279.42. The company has a market capitalization of £11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

