Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

SDXAY stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

