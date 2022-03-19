Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.48. Approximately 1,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Sound Equity Income ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

