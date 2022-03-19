Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SMBC opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

