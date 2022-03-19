Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

