Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

