Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.00.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
