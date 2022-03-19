Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

