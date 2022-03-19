Spire Wealth Management Has $281,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

