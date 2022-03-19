Spire Wealth Management Has $305,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 18,695.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

