Spire Wealth Management Makes New $319,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

