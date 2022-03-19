Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

DKNG opened at $19.62 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

