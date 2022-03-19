Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

