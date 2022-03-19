Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire Sells 87,093 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) President David M. Mcguire sold 87,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $2,446,442.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STXB. Piper Sandler cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

