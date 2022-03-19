Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 2,378,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,598. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.