SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 45.30% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Shares of SQZ opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.