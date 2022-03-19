SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 45.30% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.
Shares of SQZ opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
