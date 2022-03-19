Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.
SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.