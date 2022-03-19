Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

