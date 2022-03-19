State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 20.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in MSA Safety by 25.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 290.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

