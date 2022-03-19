State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.