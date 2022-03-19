State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $785,000 Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $770.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.