State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Matthews International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matthews International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

