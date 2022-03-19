State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,370 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $1,228,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

