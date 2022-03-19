State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,415 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOV were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in NOV by 10.5% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NOV opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

