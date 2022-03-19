StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

