STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

