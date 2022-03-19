StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $31.41

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $32.54. StepStone Group shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 2,754 shares changing hands.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in StepStone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

