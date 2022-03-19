SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Acquires 37 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($191.50).
Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach purchased 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £25,821.18 ($33,577.61).
Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 499.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The stock has a market cap of £542.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22. SThree plc has a twelve month low of GBX 331.50 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.93).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About SThree (Get Rating)
SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.
