Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FLWBF stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Flow Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. Its spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate.

