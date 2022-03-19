Stifel Nicolaus Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $30.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

