Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,015 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,625% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.
FREE stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
