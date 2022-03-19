Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,015 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,625% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

FREE stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $9,616,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 486,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 370.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 262,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

