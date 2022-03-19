StockNews.com Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.40.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.