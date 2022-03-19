StockNews.com Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.40.

NYSE:CE opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.