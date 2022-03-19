StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

