StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

